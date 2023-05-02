Met Gala 2023: Olivia Wilde accidentally twins with Margaret Zhang, fans say 'Imagine the embarrassment'

American actress Olivia Wilde and Vogue China's editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang wore the same dress at the 2023 Met Gala and the netizens are having a field day with the awkward moment. Though the dresses had different colours, the design and style were the exact same and the Internet has a lot to say about the co-incidental moment.

Wilde and Zhang both made their Met Gala appearance by donning a vintage-inspired Chloé dress based on a 1983 Karl Lagerfeld design in different colours. While the former wore the white version of the outfit including side cutouts, a turtleneck neckline, and a gold design, Zhang wore a black version of the exact same outfit leaving people in splits.

While Zhang kept the accessories to a minimum, Wilde wore matching gilded wristbands and a gold clutch. Meanwhile, netizens started a meme fest as they discussed how awkward and embarrassing it must be to wear the exact same dress to a diverse event like the Met Gala. The famous similar dress meme from years ago made an appearance because of the Wilde-Zhang moment. Here's what users on the Internet had to say.

One user wrote, "Embarrassing. Absolutely no thought out into their outfit. Leave," while another said, "I can't tell if it’s supposed to be guitar or a maxi pad with no wings." A third asked, "Idk how something like this can even happen at an event like the Met Gala? You're telling me the same designer didn't realize this..." A fourth commented, "Oop. Margaret Zhang and Olivia Wilde. We have a true WHO WORE IT BEST FIGHT at the #MetGala tonight [red alert emoji]."

While one user quipped, "the budget was clearly low," another wrote, "Margaret Zhang at the #MetGala she's wearing the same dress as Olivia Wilde in black... doesn't Anna Wintour approve of the looks beforehand? did she really let two ppl wear the same dress?? that old lady is messy [eyes emoji]." The dress worn by the 39-year-old Don't Worry Darling director and the 29-year-old Vogue China creative director as well as editor-in-chief, is called the Violin Dress. It is named after the violin-inspired design on the front of the outfit.

