Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra twins with Nick Jonas in Valentino black and white slit gown; WATCH

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra is known for her stunning looks on the Met Gala carpet and this year is no surprise with her adding another lovely look to her diverse fashion portfolio. The 40-year-old made an appearance at Met Gala 2023 with her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas, and here's what she wore to the much-awaited event.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black and white Valentino gown

Chopra wore a thigh-high-slit black and white Valentino gown with a dramatic trail at this year's Met Ball. The actress wore white gloves and bell sleeves to dramatize the outfit as she strutted on the carpet with her husband. Jonas, on the other hand, kept it understated with a Valentino leather blazer, a white shirt, black pants, and a watch.

The twinning couple twinned walked hand in hand on the carpet of the Met Gala as fans swooned over their looks. Chopra accessorized her dramatic look with Bvlgari jewelry including an 11-carat diamond necklace, earrings, and ear cuffs. The Citadel star completed her look with a unique side-parted bun. Chopra's makeup artist posted a picture of the actress getting ready for the Gala and shared the thought behind the look.

"I love this quote by Karl Lagerfeld and it inspired our beauty look tonight. 'I love classic beauty. It's an idea of beauty with no standard.' Priyanka is incredibly glamorous, we wanted to lean into that with a classic and modern glam with gorgeous skin, fluffy lashes, a rose-toned lip and cheeks, and a classic winged liner," Sarah Tano captioned the post.

Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017 though she was also invited to the 2016 event but was unable to make it then. Her look at her debut appearance made waves as she wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with a massive train and was listed as the best dressed on multiple fashion lists. She made an entrance with her now husband Nick Jonas sparking dating rumours. But the two were only making an appearance as clients of the same designer.

In 2018, Chopra made it to the best-dressed lists once again as she wore a gorgeous deep ruby-red velvet gown and stunned the fans. In 2019, Chopra, who is known to always be on theme, upped the bar when she wore a customized and dramatic Dior gown. This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in homage to the late fashion designer.

