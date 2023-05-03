Met Gala 2023: What did Alia Bhatt, Kim Kardashian and others eat for dinner? Here's the menu

Have you ever wondered what a $50,000 seat at the Met Gala can get you? Now, we finally have the menu that gives you an update on what the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industry ate at the Met Gala. The Met Gala theme, a homage to Karl Lagerfeld did not stop at the outfits; the menu of the massive event was also designed in honor of the late designer. The Gala lived up to the Chanel Designer’s standards in every aspect. And, as Anna Wintour said in her editor’s letter after Karl passed, “He loved parties and could be counted on to rise to any social occasion.”

Met Gala 2023 menu’s inspiration

Anna Wintour, the chief editor of Vogue, revealed that Karl Lagerfeld adored throwing parties. “He’d take me to chaotically planned, totally glamorous dinners at his house, and those incredible nights often ended with dancing,” the global editorial director of Condé Nast told New York Times in an interview. The concept of this year’s Met Gala’s culinary menu was taken from Lagerfeld’s most infamous soirée, which was the wedding reception he hosted for Paloma Picasso.

The Vogue special events department and caterer Olivier Cheng took inspiration from Karl’s party. Lagerfeld hosted a dinner for Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez in 1978 at his 18th Century Paris apartment. The guests in attendance were Yves Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik, and Anna Piaggi. The party went on till 8 am, and the designer described the celebration in an interview with WWD, saying, “It was my house at its best.”

2023 Met Gala menu

Just like Karl’s party, the tables at the Met Gala were decorated with French linen napkins, varnished hand-painted candelabras, and bouquets of pink blooms, including Red Command and Coral Charm peonies. Eddy Kiernan, a contributing editor at Vogue, had a huge hand in planning the event as he mentioned, “The hope is that it will feel very much like a dinner at his home.” Karl was known for his love for books; his apartment was filled with books. In an interview with Vogue, he admitted, “I go to bookshops almost every day of the week.” The set of this year’s Gala was a close replication of the Chanel designer’s home library.

The menu of the Met Gala featured chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow. That was followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish, which was all served in vintage china.

In a conversation with Vogue, Cheng mentioned that the “menu was designed to honor the late fashion icon and pay homage to his favorite foods and global palate.” The caterer continued, “These dishes were created to maintain seasonality while using some of his favorite ingredients, such as King salmon. There is a sophisticated elegance to these pairings, one we feel that he would have truly enjoyed.” The drinks served were wine and Diet Coke. Diet Coke was one of Lagerfeld’s favorites, and he often drank 10 cans of it per day. The dinner ended with the waiters serving the guests various petit fours.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Met Gala 2023, in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Kylie Jenner, Pete Davidson, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas, among others. Alia Bhatt, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and Paris Hilton debuted this year.

