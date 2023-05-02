Met Gala 2023: Which celebrities did not make it to this year's red carpet?

The Met Gala has returned this year with celebrities asked to dress ‘In honor of Karl Lagerfeld’, fashion designer and former Chanel creative director who has passed away.

Though Met Gala’s guest list is typically kept secret, there are several celebrities who have confirmed their absence from this year’s event. Here is the list.

Celebrities who skipped Met Gala 2023

1. Blake Lively

Blake Lively, who is typically one of the best celebrities at Met Gala will not be attending this year’s event. When asked about her spot on Met Gala 2023, she said, ‘You will not. But I will be watching’.

2. Jonathan Major

Jonathan Majors was arrested in March on charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation in New York City. Earlier, Deadline also reported that the Creed III actor and Valentino fashion house had ‘mutually agreed’ that Majors will not attend this year’s event as one of its guests.

3. Law Roach

Earlier Law Roach confirmed in an interview with The Cut that his decision to step away from the fashion industry extends to the Met Gala.

4. Hailey Bieber

Reportedly, Hailey Bieber broke the news about not attending Met Gala 2023 in an Instagram group chat. The viral screenshot of Bieber’s message read, ‘I’m not going to the Met this year gearing up for our next rhode launch so I decided to sit this one out but will be back next year’.

5. Lady Gaga

It seems that Lady Gaga has also skipped the 2023 Met Gala because of multiple projects that she has been involved with including Joker: Folie à Deux and product launch of her beauty line Haus Labs.

6. Katy Perry

Katy Perry also didn’t appear at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. According to Just Jared, Perry was not able to attend this event because of a live taping of American Idol on Monday evening.

7. Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya never confirmed why she is not attending Met Gala 2023 despite attending the event in jaw-dropping outfits throughout the years.

8. Harry Styles

According to popular gossip account DeuxMoi, Harry Styles might also not attend this year’s event as it appears that he is not in the US at the moment.

