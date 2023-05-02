Met Gala 2023: Who is Karl Lagerfeld, the controversial designer behind this year's theme?

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has been trending on the search lists recently and the reason behind it is the coveted annual fashion event known as Met Gala. The theme for this year's event is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' which is a tribute to the late designer. Continue reading to know more about Lagerfeld and his controversial past.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer and the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel. He is known to have worked with Chloé, Patou, and Balmain, and was the first designer to design a collection for H&M. He created a popular and signature style of his own which included dark glasses, a silver ponytail, a high white collar, and fingerless gloves.

He was admitted to the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine in February 2019 and died there soon after because of pancreatic cancer complications. He asked that there be no formal funeral and wanted his ashes to be spread alongside his late partner, Jacques de Bascher. His final Chanel collection was an Alpine-themed après-ski clothing line.

Why was Karl Lagerfeld controversial?

Lagerfeld made a number of controversial statements about the #MeToo movement. He told Numero Magazine that he was "fed up" with the movement that gave women the courage to speak up against sexual abuse they faced in their lives. He said, "If you don't want your pants pulled about, don't become a model! Join a nunnery."

Lagerfeld also sparked outrage when he spoke up against German Chancellor Angela Merkel for offering refuge to conflict-fleeing refugees. "One cannot, even if there are decades between them, kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place," he claimed. "I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, 'The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust,'" Lagerfeld added.

Karl Lagerfeld being honoured at the 2023 Met Gala

"Fashion does not belong in a museum. It belongs in the street, on the backs of living women, not motionless mannequins. I have no interest in the past. I'm only interested in the present and what the future holds," he told Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ironically, the Met Museum is paying Lagerfeld a tribute by giving him his own museum show and a gala in his honour.

This year's Met Gala which concluded a few hours back followed the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and celebrated Lagerfeld's work and contribution to fashion. The museum show will run from May 5 to July 16 and will feature 150 garments as well as sketches from Lagerfeld's long-spanning career. The controversial fashion icon died aged 85.