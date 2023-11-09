Met Gala 2024 Theme: 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' set to redefine red carpet glamor

The biggest star-studded celebration of the year won't be happening until May 2024, but Vogue has already given us a sneak peek at what to expect. The theme for the upcoming Met Gala has been unveiled, and it's like a page right out of a dreamy fairy tale. Here's everything you need to know about this much-anticipated event.

What's the theme of Met Gala 2024

Last year, the Met Gala paid tribute to the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. But for 2024, they're taking us on a magical journey with the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Vogue revealed this enchanting theme on November 8.

The Sleeping Beauties theme will explore the concept of nature across three zones: land, sea, and sky. It serves as a metaphor for the delicate and ever-changing nature of fashion, inviting visitors to reflect on the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal. The Met Gala will showcase 50 rare and fragile historical pieces that are too delicate to wear, along with a stunning collection of 250 items from the Costume Institute's permanent collection.

Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO shared that this innovative show will stretch the boundaries of our imagination, offering a deeper understanding of the beauty and history of each piece.

Whose designs would be featured at Met Gala 2024?

The show will take you on a 400-year journey through fashion history, featuring pieces like a 17th-century English Elizabethan-era bodice to modern-day acquisitions from renowned designers such as Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives. It will also include designs from iconic fashion creators like Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, and many others.

Who is going to be attending the Met Gala 2024?

While the official guest list hasn't been revealed yet, you can expect to see the Kardashian-Jenners making an appearance, given their recent standout moments at the Met Gala. Remember Kim Kardashian's controversial but memorable choice when she wore Marilyn Monroe's original "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown? She certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Keep an eye on our updates for the complete guest list as the event draws nearer.

Where to Watch the Met Gala 2024?

If you're eager to catch all the glitz and glamour of the Met Gala, you can watch the entire event via live stream on Vogue's official website.

Stay tuned with us for more updates on Met Gala 2024. It's going to be a night of fashion, fairy tales, and unforgettable moments.

