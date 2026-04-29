Met Gala 2026: When and Where to Watch, Theme and Co-Chair Details

The biggest night in fashion is returning, and while the celebrities gear up to step out in some of their most bold and beautiful outfits, we’re taking a look at the details ahead of the massive charity event. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year the Met Gala will be conducted in the Met’s new Condé Nast Galleries, standing beside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Great Hall. The gala will be held on the first Monday of May as is tradition, which falls on May 4 this year. It will be broadcast online for fans to enjoy and critique alike.

Met Gala 2026 Theme and Co-Chairs

The 2026 theme for the famed Met Gala has been revealed as Costume Art, with the official dress code being Fashion is Art. Expect the most talked-about looks of the year at the 2026 Met Gala. Alongside Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams have been revealed as the co-chairs. Lead sponsors of the evening, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have been titled honorary co-chairs.

Meanwhile, the celebrity host committee co-chairs have been revealed as Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and Lisa (BLACKPINK), who will be ambassadoring for the event. Other co-chairs include Anthony Vaccarello, Gwendoline Christie, Paloma Elsesser, Chloe Malle, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2026?

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streamed live on Monday, May 4, from 6 pm EDT / 3 pm PST on Vogue’s YouTube and TikTok accounts.

While the guest list remains a secret as always, there will be some familiar and some returning faces, as well as many surprises, much like every year. Notably, Beyoncé will be marking her return to the gala after a 10-year absence.

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