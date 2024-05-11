‘Met Gala Ain’t Got Nothin On This Look’: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Takes Dig At Met Showing Off Her Baby Bump In Hilarious Post

The Step Up actress doesn’t just know a thing or two about dancing and acting but also about fashion. She shared a bump date on her Instagram story that must have a lot of reconsider their style and fashion who word at the Met Gala carpet. The actress who is currently expecting her third kid jokingly compared her pregnancy look to the 2024 Met Gala looks.

Pregnant Jenna Dewan’s hilarious take on Met Gala

Jenna Dewan is styling herself while pregnant and shared a picture on Instagram stories of her baby bump on Tuesday while being spotted in a light grey fitted romper, denim jacket, baseball cap, and white tube socks. Fans saw her taking a mirror selfie of her in what looked to be a bouncy castle and wrote, "Met Gala ain’t got nothin' on this look."

Dewan who shares her son Callum with Kazee and a 10-year-old daughter, Everly with her former husband, Channing Tatum also shared a picture of her bare bump while holding her kid in one arm in April. In March, the actress looked radiant in her pregnancy glow in a grey two-piece set. It seems like the actress has posted several updates and this seems the first that jokingly called out Anna Wintour's Met Gala.

Jenna Dewan on her pregnancy

Jenna announced her pregnancy in January and told an outlet that this would be her last pregnancy. “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness.” She continued: “I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.” She first became a mom in 2013 and welcomed her daughter. Kazee proposed to Dewan during her pregnancy with Callum but the couple doesn’t seem to be rushing to walk down the aisle. She also shared how her family has been after her about a wedding date but the couple has been busy and will get there soon.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April, Jenna Dewan spoke about her fiance who has been amazing with her during her pregnancy. Her fiance makes sure that she has her food cravings and constantly reminds her to rest. Dewan also spoke about her being more tired than usual during her latest pregnancy. She said, “Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired,” she said. “I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy. But overall, everything’s been going well. And it’s been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”

