MET Gala: Kim Kardashian treats fans with BTS snaps; Reveals the reason behind wearing a 't-shirt head to toe'

We finally have an answer to Kim Kardashian’s cryptic MET Gala look! The beauty mogul took to her Instagram to break down her look for her fans in the form of behind-the-scenes snaps and also explain why she went with a look that’s iconic but fans couldn't get a glance of her face throughout the event.

Taking to Instagram, the KUWTK alum posted a series of monochrome pictures which show how she got ready for the biggest fashion event. Revealing the real reason as to what her cryptic look stands for, Kardashian noted that she wanted to keep the American spirit alive with her look as the theme demanded so. “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” the reality star penned. Fans have taken to her comment section to put out supportive messages for Kim as they finally understand what her look for this year’s MET Gala depicted. Without even showing her face, Kim definitely seemed to be one of the most talked-about celebrities at the gala and that’s too iconic!

As she posted the pictures, we can finally see Kim without the ‘t-shirt’ from the time she was getting ready for her gala look. She also posted her snaps from the final red carpet appearances which now makes sense that Kim has penned her understanding behind the look in her caption.

In other news, Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband had unfollowed her from her Instagram account only to have followed her back after some time. While fans are too confused as to what the couple is up to, it is certain that their equation changes from time to time. Many fans even expected Kanye West to show up with Kim at the MET Gala event, instead, they witnessed Kim rock the event with sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

