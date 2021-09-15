MET Gala regular Sarah Jessica Parker SKIPPED event for THIS reason; Andy Cohen reveals why they were absent

While the MET Gala was THE place to be this week, one religious attendee was absent from the guest list! SATC alum and fashion monger Sarah Jessica Parker who never misses the annual event skipped this year’s party for a very special reason. Andy Cohen, 53 who was supposed to attend the event with Parker, 56, told Access Hollywood that: “I’m taking a year off. My date is filming this year,” referencing Parker’s Sex and the City spinoff series, set to debut on HBO Max in the fall. “She’s filming And Just Like That!”

If you’re not aware of the highly-anticipated reboot--it’s based on the original show, which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons, followed best friends Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) in New York City. The new season will once again follow the friends — sans Cattrall, 65, who turned down the offer to return — as they’re living in the Big Apple in their 50s.

“[We’re] shooting it in a city that we love and hoping to be part of a city that’s able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed down and the businesses that have been hurt [during COVID-19]. It’s not as black and white as that. … We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about,” Parker previously told TMZ in January 2021.

