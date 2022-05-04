Met Gala & Vogue honour Rihanna with spectacular marble statue tribute despite her absence at the event

There's no Met Gala without our girl RiRi. Through the years, the musical sensation has stunned again and then again with her fashion bests on the red carpet of the star-studded fundraising event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. This year, Rihanna could not bless the event with her presence as not long ago, the singer entered the third trimester of her pregnancy.

In order to fill in the void of her iconic presence, Met and Vogue came together to honour the Grammy-winning singer with a spectacular surprise. The museum and the fashion magazine brought together a flawless idea to give the superstar a tribute as they transformed her recent photoshoot with the outlet into a remarkable marble statue. Given this year's theme of Gilded Glamour, the statue was made to pay a tribute to only RiRi but also the Greek goddess of peace, Eirene.

Meanwhile, Vogue unveiled the legendary statue in a video they posted on Instagram with the caption, "The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover." The photoshoot they chose as inspiration had significant importance as in the feature Rihanna had opened up about her headlining maternity fashion which had been criticized by many conservative onlookers.

The singer on her cover story noted, via ET Canada, "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

As for Rihanna's reaction to the tribute, the star went all out as she complimented both the teams for their honourary gesture. Her tweet read, "shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"

Check out Rihanna's thank-you tweet below:

