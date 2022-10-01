Meta Gala 2023 theme REVEALED; To celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld

The highly awaited Met Gala 2023 theme is finally revealed. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the upcoming Met Gala will celebrate the works of the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, on September 30, Friday. The upcoming annual spring exhibition, which has been named ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of beauty’ will celebrate the works of the renowned designer, who was the former creative director of Chanel. The reports suggest that the upcoming exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to June 2023.

Max Hollein, a director of The Met, stated that Met Gala 2023 will bring an immersive exhibition that will provide a chance for the public to experience a big part of Karl Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion. According to The Met, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of beauty’ will explore Chanel’s former creative director’s designs from the 1950s to his final collection which was released in 2019. Around 150 designs of Lagerfeld, from his collaborations with renowned brands like Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, and his label, will be featured in the Met Gala exhibition of 2023.