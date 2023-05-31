Metal band ‘Steel Panther’ rocks AGT season 18 with electrifying performance

Steel Panther, the acclaimed LA-based glam metal parody band, delivered a jaw-dropping performance that left audiences in awe and shock during the premiere of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18. Fans eagerly anticipate the televised airing of their electrifying act on May 30 at 8 pm ET on NBC. Known for their fusion of rock influences, including Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Ratt, and the iconic film Wayne's World, Steel Panther has garnered immense popularity in the music industry.

Steel panther's memorable AGT appearance

Steel Panther took AGT by storm with their captivating rendition of "Eyes of a Panther," a fan-favorite track from their 2009 album, Feel the Steel. The band, renowned for their classic glam-rock vibes and humorous approach, recently released their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, in February. As they gear up for an exciting 22-stop tour this summer, they continue to captivate audiences worldwide. In a teaser, guitarist Satchel emphasized their dedication: "We do full time. We have got six full-length studio albums out, and we got a couple live records out." Vocalist Michael Starr added, "And this is the best way to reach so many... other people have never seen us before and teach them the ways of heavy metal."

Defying expectations and rocking the AGT stage

Steel Panther's decision to audition for AGT raised eyebrows, given their established status in the music industry. Signed by Universal, the band has gained recognition over the years, although some of their songs may be considered too adult-oriented for a family-friendly show like AGT. Nevertheless, the show's selection process has no fixed rules, allowing them to showcase their extraordinary talent. With their exceptional musicianship, impressive vocals, and captivating stage presence, Steel Panther defied expectations and proved their mettle during their AGT audition.

Steel Panther's appearance on AGT promises to be a defining moment for the band and a memorable experience for metal enthusiasts across the nation. Their years of experience and dedication to their craft shine through in their electrifying performance. Tune in to NBC on May 30 at 8 pm ET to witness the rock spectacle as Steel Panther continues to push the boundaries and redefine what it means to deliver a remarkable performance on the AGT stage.

