Metallica Joins Lady Gaga And Billie Eilish As Featured Artist To Perform Virtual Concert For Fortnite’s Festival

The metal icon Metallica will make its debut as the first band to perform in every Fortnite experience later this month. According to an announcement made by Epic Games, the band will appear in the upcoming concert for the game. The heavy metal band and Fortnite are working together on a broader musical project, which includes this announcement.

When will Metallica perform at the Fortnite Festival Concert?

According to Epic, the band will perform six songs from the game at their Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury concert. The dates of the gigs are June 22 and June 23. The show will be available for viewing six times in total: on Saturday at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m., and on Sunday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.

About Fortnite Festival

According to the company, the concert was created entirely by hand using the potent Unreal Editor 3D computer graphic game engine. With a brand-new playable concert that will journey through six of Metallica's fan-favorite songs with themed gameplay that complements the intensity of a Metallica live show, the performance is billed as an immersive experience.

The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish have been the featured artists on the Fortnite Festival since the game's premiere at the end of 2023. The firm behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band video games created Festival, Fortnite's most significant musical endeavor to date.

About Metallica

Metallica is an American heavy metal band which was formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich.

Metallica X Fortnite

The band will also participate in the upcoming season of Fortnite Festival's Battle Stage, which is an additional competitive mode for the rhythmic music game that will be playable following the concerts.

Each battle on The Stage will feature 16 players, each of whom will play the identical four-song set until one victorious player emerges. After the show, Fortnite fans can take part in missions with a Metallica theme and find band-themed items, such as clothing, as part of Season 4.

