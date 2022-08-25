List of Metallica songs written by Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Before creating his own thrash/heavy metal band Megadeth in 1983, American singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine was the lead guitarist of the uber-popular heavy-metal band Metallica. While his tenure in James Hetfield's Metallica was short-lived, he co-wrote several songs for the band. So, in this article, we will learn which of the Metallica songs Dave Mustaine co-wrote, and what really happened between Megadeth's Mustaine and Metallica.

Metallica songs co-written by Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine was once an integral part of the uber-popular heavy-metal band Metallica. He co-wrote several songs for Metallica's initial albums, including heavy metal classics like Ride the Lightning and Kill 'Em All. So, below is the list of the Metallica songs that Mustaine co-wrote along with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Album - Kill 'Em All

Four Horseman

Phantom Lord

Jump in the Fire

Metal Militia

Album - Ride the Lightning

Ride the Lightning

Call of Ktulu

Now, apart from the above songs, for which Metallica officially credits Mustaine, the Megadeth lead man has made claims that he wrote parts of the song Leper Messiah from Metallica's popular album, Master of Puppets. However, Metallica has denied the claims. So, what happened between Dave Mustaine and Metallica? Read on to know more!

What happened between Dave Mustaine and Metallica?

Dave Mustaine, born in California, had a band named Panic, which disbanded in 1981 due to unfortunate events. After this, Mustaine joined Metallica as the lead guitarist, following an ad by Metallica's drummer, Lars Ulrich, in a local newspaper. However, shortly after joining the heavy-metal band, Mustaine was fired from it due to his alcoholism.

According to reports, Dave Mustaine had several incidents which deteriorated his relationships with other band members, especially with the then-bassist for Metallica, Ron McGovney. Apparently, Mustaine or his dog wasn't that fond of McGovney!

Reports suggest that Mustaine once arrived at the band rehearsal with his pet dog. The dog allegedly jumped on McGovney's car and scratched the body. Following this, Metallica creator James Hetfield reportedly kicked Mustaine's dog in the heat of the moment, and it led to Mustaine physically attacking Hetfield.

In another incident, Dave Mustaine, who had been drinking during the rehearsals, poured down a whole can of beer down the neck of McGovney's bass guitar. The liquid reached into the pickups of the electrical instrument, which completely destroyed the bass.

McGovney later said that he was unaware of the incident and when he plugged his guitar onto an amplifier, he felt a strong electric shock. However, Mustaine claimed that that did not happen and McGovney was present when the incident happened.

Due to all these mishaps and deteriorating relations with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Ron McGovney, Dave Mustaine was finally fired from Metallica in 1983. Then, after working as a telemarketer for short period, Mustaine created a band named Fallen Angels, which later on became Megadeth, one of the most popular heavy metal bands of all time.

