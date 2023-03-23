Mexican actress Rebecca Jones, 65, passes away in hospital: A look at her career and personal life

Mexican-American actress Rebecca Jones, who was a part of many telenovelas, has died aged 65. The actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019 and had been recently hospitalized due to lung infection and pneumonia. A statement from her team reads, "It is with deep sadness that we would like to inform you of the passing of our dear and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes."

"Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones and left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life. In the next few days, we will join in saying goodbye to her as she wished. Thank you to everyone who was aware of Rebecca's Health at all times. History never says goodbye. What it says is always see you later," it concludes. Read on to know more about the actress' career and personal life.

Rebecca Jones on the career and personal front

Born in Mexico, Jones had an illustrious career of more than 40 years. She moved to California when she was young and worked as a waitress, before returning to Mexico where she got her first role in the telenovela El Coleccionista. The award-winning actress has starred in projects like Who Killed Sara?, Doña Flor and Her Two Husbands, La Casa de Las Flores, and Señora Acero. Her alma mater include Laguna Beach High School, Saddleback College, and the University of Southern California.

Jones was married to actor and producer Alejandro Camacho for 25 years, from 1986 to 2011. The couple starred in various projects together and have a son named Maximiliano Camacho Jones. The 34-year-old musician studied at a school in New York and works as a DJ at a nightclub. He is passionate about electronic music and chooses to remain away from the limelight, as per Quien. Reports also suggest that shortly after their wedding, Jones was five months pregnant with a baby girl who they lost due to uterine insufficiency.

During a 2022 interview, Jones told Caras, "You have to lose your fear of death and know how to listen to your body. Ovarian cancer is also deadly, although the most common is breast cancer. We must be attentive to our body, know how to listen to it because if I had known what I know now about the subject, this would not have happened to me. I learned to meditate and combat stress that way.”

"I have worked more than ever. I don't accept being seen as a victim because I walk into any room and they say: 'Here comes the actress Rebecca Jones' and not 'the one who got cancer'. Hence the importance also in not victimizing the sick. I would love to write a book on 'what to say and what not to say to people with this disease,'" she added.