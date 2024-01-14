Mia Goth accused of deliberately injuring background actor; Here's what you need to know as she gets sued

In the glittery world of Hollywood, a storm is brewing as Mia Goth, renowned for her roles in horror films, finds herself at the center of a legal battle. A background actor, James Hunter, has taken legal action, claiming that goth intentionally kicked him in the head during the filming of MaXXXine. Let’s dive into the details of this unfolding drama and explore what led to the lawsuit against the actress.

The Allegations

James Hunter, a background actor hired for the A24 sequel MaXXXine, alleges that Mia Goth deliberately kicked him in the head during a scene, leading to a concussion. The lawsuit claims that Hunter was portraying a Dead Parishioner and during a particular take, Goth intentionally kicked him in the head with her boot. Hunter mentioned that he was hired for three days to play the particular role.

According to the lawsuit, after Hunter reported the incident to the second assistant director, no medical assistance was provided, and filming continued as director Ti West ordered. The next day, Hunter claims he was removed from the production for the remaining two days without a clear explanation. The alleged intentional kick left Hunter with a concussion and physical discomfort.

Goth’s reaction over this

Post the controversial scene, Hunter alleges that Mia Goth entered the bathroom where he was and “taunted, mocked, belittled” him, challenging him to respond. Yes, Hunter’s alleges that Mia even dared him to do something about it. The lawsuit paints a picture of on-set turmoil and unprofessional behavior, further escalating the legal claims against the actress.

The lawsuit extends beyond Mia Goth, encompassing A24 and director Ti West. Hunter asserts a wrongful termination claim, stating that he was unjustifiably removed from the production after reporting the incident and experiencing health issues due to the alleged intentional kick.

Legal ramifications:

The legal action seeks at least $250,000 in damages, along with punitive damages. Mia Goth, A24, and Ti West all face allegations of battery and wrongful termination. The lawsuit brings to light not only the alleged physical harm but also the professional fallout Hunter claims to have experienced.

As news of the lawsuit spreads, it raises questions about on-set safety and professional conduct. The incident, if proven true, sheds light on the challenges faced by background actors in the industry and the responsibility of production teams to address such matters promptly.

Unveiling MaXXXIne: The next terrifying chapter in the X Triology

However, the movie MaXXXine is a part of trilogy directed by Ti West, featuring Mia and includes X and Peral, both released in 2022. MaXXXine shifts to the vibrant backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles. Maxine, now the lone survivor from the farmhouse horrors of X, sets out on a journey to fame in the competitive world of acting and underground filmmaking.

With the most compelling script of the trilogy, MaXXXine promises high stakes and wild adventures for Maxine. As she evolves into a force to be reckoned with, viewers can expect suspense, surprises and a gripping cinematic experience. Well, a release date has not been disclosed yet but the anticipation for the next thrilling chapter of the trilogy is high.

