Mia Khalifa announces separation from husband Robert Sandberg after one year of marriage, here's why

After just a year of marriage, former adult film star, Mia Khalifa, divorced her husband, Robert Sandberg. But why did the couple split up, and who is Mia currently dating? Here's everything we know so far.

Why did Mia Khalifa and her husband call it quits?

Former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa made an announcement about her marriage to her husband on July 21, 2021. She called it quits after trying every possible effort to make their marriage work. The reason they mentioned for their split was ‘fundamental differences’. As per reports, Mia and Robert tied the knot at their home in 2020, and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The 28-year-old media personality shared a post on Instagram where she announced the couple's divorce, along with a black and white picture of the couple's shadows.

She wrote: "We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we truly tried.

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for."

Has Mia Khalifa previously been married?

During her adult life, the former Pornhub star was married for three years between 2011 and 2014. Her former husband's identity has not been revealed, although it was rumored that she married right out of high school at the start of her pornographic career. Sandberg proposed to her in March 2019. The two later got married in 2019. The 28-year-old was a chef by profession and lived in LA with Mia and their dog, Bella.

Who is she currently dating?

Mia fueled dating rumors with Puerto Rican artist, Jhay Cortez, in the summer of 2021 after the two were spotted together in a video that was released on YouTube.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at Priyanka Chopra for silence on farmers' protests: Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in?