Mia McKenna-Bruce To Join Helena Bonham Carter And Martin Freeman In Agatha Christie Series The Seven Dials Mystery? Report

If you were longing for a new thriller Netflix is here with a huge announcement. For those who have been a big fan of the mind-boggling tales of Agatha Christie, here's the good news. Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to star in mystery thriller show The Seven Dials Mystery.

The series will bring along a few more acclaimed actors from the industry, and a story that will surely give you a not-so-pleasant evening.

Mia McKenna-Bruce in The Seven Dials Mystery

The actress who is widely appreciated for her role in the movie How to Have Sex has now joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller series.

As per a report by Variety, Mia McKenna-Bruce will be seen in the Netflix series, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. The show is being written by the former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

McKenna-Bruce will be seen alongside the legendary actress Helena Bonham Carter who has great experience working with Tim Burton. Another great name who will be joining the murder mystery series is Martin Freeman.

While Freeman helms from huge franchises such as The Hobbit, Sherlock as well as the MCU, Bonham Carter too has worked in a much-loved franchise of Harry Potter and the Ocean’s series.

McKenna-Bruce’s other credits include Vampire Academy, Kindling, The Fourth Kind and more. Talking about working with Chibnall, the Last Train to Christmas star has mentioned that the Broadchurch creator’s “scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling.”

About The Seven Dials Mystery

The Seven Dials Mystery will be set in the year 1925 when a lavish country house party turns into a much-panicked event. What starts as a practical joke, ends up being a murderously wrong horrible experience.

Mia McKenna-Bruce will play the character of Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, while Bonham Carter will appear as Lady Caterham. Talking about the Black Panther actor, he will be seen playing the role of Superintendent Battle.

Suzanne Mackie is the executive producer under her Orchid Pictures banner along with Chris Sussman. Chris Chibnall as well as and James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited will executive produce the show too.

The series is said to go into production this summer.

