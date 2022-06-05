Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up after a year of dating: Reports

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly parted ways after a year of dating according to People. The Black Panther star and Harvey first began dating in November 2020 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last year. The couple had also made their relationship Instagram official last year. The reason for the couple's break up remains unknown.

According to a People source, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other." The duo is yet to address their break up on social media and haven't released any statements about it yet. After dating for a year, the couple made their red carpet debut at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party

Harvey recently attended the Cannes Film Festival last month on May 17 and appeared solo on the red carpet for a screening of Final Cut. The couple sparked breakup rumors in recent weeks after she returned from France following the film festival.

Previously while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan spoke about his relationship and said he, "finally found what love was" in his relationship with Harvey. The actor explained further added about going public with his relationship saying, "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that."

The couple had shared several PDA-filled snaps on social media during the course of their relationship.

