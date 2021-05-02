Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey turn up the heat with a photoshoot at home for Without Remorse premiere

Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey pose together for a hot photoshoot at home as they dress up in gorgeous Prada outfits.

Michael B. Jordan recently made his romance with girlfriend Lori Harvey official and ever since, fans have been talking about how incredibly great the duo look together. The actor in his recent Instagram post made sure to give everyone a chance to swoon over them even more as they posed together for a rather hot photoshoot, dressed in Prada. Michael B. Jordan who celebrated the release of his recent film, Without Remorse on Amazon Prime, decided to get all decked up for a red carpet at home.

Michael and Lori were seen dressed to the nines as they celebrated the actor's film's premiere at home. Sharing pictures of their gorgeously stylish avatar, Jordan on his Instagram post wrote, "We were looking for a reason to get dressed up. Without Remorse premiere at the crib works right?!" The couple's super hot looks received a lot of love from fans as well as friends. On one of the actor's solo pictures, his girlfriend Lori too commented saying, "Whewwww you so fine."

For the photoshoot, the Without Remorse actor was seen sporting a brown double-breasted tuxedo whereas his girlfriend wore a backless gold gown.

Jordan made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January and in a recent interview with ET, he spoke about what appealed to him about Lori the most and said, "A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humour is sexy to me. [Harvey has] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her."

