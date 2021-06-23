Michael B. Jordan APOLOGISES for rum brand's controversial name following backlash for cultural appropriation

Michael B. Jordan shares a post confirming he will rename his alcohol brand following accusations of cultural appropriation.

Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to apologise for facing backlash and allegations of cultural appropriation over the name of his new rum label. The actor through his post informed fans that he is in the process of learning and that he will be renaming his alcohol brand. The Creed star received major backlash after it was revealed that he filed to trademark the word "J'Ouvert" for his new brand of high-end alcohol.

Apart from netizens, Nicki Minaj too openly called out the actor for his alcohol brand's name as she shared a post about the history of the word and its significance. In the same post, Minaj also mentioned that Michael must change the name after learning about its cultural significance. A Change.org petition was also filed by netizens to stop the actor from using the said name.

The term is deeply rooted in the Caribbean and Trinbagonian culture and has significance to celebrations associated with the emancipation of enslaved people.

Sharing an apology on Instagram, Michael wrote, "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations. We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming."

He further concluded with an apology saying, "We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

