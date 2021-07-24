Michael B Jordan to be the first Black Superman? Black Panther actor creating new series for HBO Max

Actor Michael B. Jordan is reportedly making a Black Superman, starring himself! Collider recently reported that Jordan’s production company--Outlier Society is working on a Black Superman project for HBO Max focused on the Val-Zod incarnation of the character. For those unversed with the history of Batman, DC Database suggests that Val-Zod, like Kal-El (a.k.a. Superman, a.k.a. Clark Kent) is also a Kryptonian who survived the planet’s destruction and made it to Earth (technically the alternate-universe version known as Earth 2), who had been in hiding until being enlisted to battle a brainwashed Superman.

Michael’s company Outlier Society has reportedly even hired a writer who is currently working on the script of the highly-anticipated film. Further, Collider reported that the film is being written as a limited series that Jordan will produce and even star in. For now, it is unclear if Jordan will star in the project himself but back in 2019, the star was reportedly in talks to play Superman.

Apart from Jordan’s Black Black Superman project, his production house Outlier Society are also working on a Black Superman movie for Warner Bros along with J.J. Abrams and his company Bad Robot. If you didn’t know, Warner Bros. and HBO Max are owned by the same parent company, WarnerMedia). The difference between the two projects is reportedly based on an alternate-universe Superman that has been depicted as Black in the comic books; Abrams’ movie would essentially recast the Kal-El/Clark Kent version as a Black character, despite being previously depicted exclusively as white.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan makes Super Bowl debut with sensual commercial; GF Lori Harvey can’t stop gushing over him