Michael B. Jordan celebrates Thanksgiving with girlfriend Lori Harvey; SEE PICS

Michael B. Jordan celebrated Thanksgiving with his girlfriend Lori Harvey's family. Lori took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the festive holiday. Sharing a photo of the Black Panther star gobbling up on the festive spread, Lori wrote, "We start eating early in the Harvey household."The duo also posed for a romantic click together while celebrating the special day.

Harvey shared several Instagram stories showing Michael B. Jordan having a fun time at their Thanksgiving celebration. In one of the stories, she wrote, "fat ass over here got 3 plates @michaelbjordan." In one of the videos, Lori also quizzed Michael about how the food was and he can be seen giving a thumbs up.

Check out Michael B. Jordan's Thanksgiving photos:

The couple recently celebrated their first-year anniversary last week as both Jodan and Harvey took to Instagram to share romantic photos of the duo. Sharing a cosy snap where the duo was seen sharing an embrace, Michael wrote, "It's been a year crazy!!"

While the couple has been extremely private about their relationship, the Black Panther actor has maintained that he's "extremely happy" with Lori. In an interview, the actor spoke about his relationship and said, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on."

Jordan's girlfriend, Lori Harvey is the daughter of actor and comedian Steve Harvey. After months of speculations, Jordan and Harvey made their relationship official in January this year.

