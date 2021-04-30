Michael B Jordan on Chadwick Boseman's Oscars 2021 loss: There's no award that can validate his legacy

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther co-star, Michael B Jordan reacted to the late actor's loss at Oscars 2021 saying no loss can affect his cinematic legacy.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held recently and in a surprising moment, the awards ended with the announcement of the Best Actor honour instead of the Best Picture win like always. The biggest acting honour of the night was taken home by Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father. The actor's win left several fans disappointed considering many believed late actor Chadwick Boseman to be the top contender for the honour. Recently, reacting to Boseman's loss was his Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan.

Recently, appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Michael B. Jordan spoke about Boseman's acting legacy. Speaking about Chadwick's Oscars loss, the actor said, "But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it, there’s like, there's no award that can validate his legacy. There's no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted. So you've got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that's this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for", via THR.

Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer, aged 43 in August 2020. The actor's sudden loss left the entire industry in shock. Michael B. Jordan also revealed how after Boseman's death, he didn't watch the late actor's final work, his Oscar-nominated film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom immediately. The actor revealed his feelings after he finally watched it and called it an "incredible performance."

ALSO READ: Michael B. Jordan dreams of appearing on Celebrity Family Feud hosted by GF Lori Harvey‘s father, Steve Harvey

Share your comment ×