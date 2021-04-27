Michael B. Jordan dreams of appearing on Celebrity Family Feud hosted by GF Lori Harvey‘s father, Steve Harvey

Michael B. Jordan recently revealed which show he dreams to be a part of, scroll down to see what the Black Panther alum said.

Black Panther alum Michael B. Jordan recently revealed the show he dreams to be a part of! The 34-year-old actor recently opened up about one day appearing on the show--Celebrity Family Feud, which just happens to be hosted by his girlfriend, Lori Harvey‘s father, Steve Harvey. “I think family is everything. If anybody knows me, they know they are my motivation for everything. They keep me grounded. They push me for everything,” Michael explained to ET about his connection to his family first, before admitting that being on the show would be “f***ing awesome.”

He added, “That would be pretty cool, actually. It’s one of those shows you want to go on like Jeopardy!, you know what I mean, or Wipeout…Wipeout is definitely one of them.” “I think I would be pretty good,” Michael went on. “I’m pretty good at those type of questions and competition. I think I’d be all right.”

If you missed it, the duo recently opened up about their relationship, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he was asked: “So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan,” Ellen said. “I actually knew that was happening a while ago because Michael B. Jordan texted me and asked Portia and I to help him surprise her for her birthday to get horses for them to go riding. I thought, ‘Isn’t he just the greatest?’” “You know what,” Steve replied, “I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ‘em. All of ‘em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.” “But this guy, is such a good guy, man,” he continued. “He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”

