Michael B. Jordan Explains Why Creed 4 Is Taking Time; Here's What We Know

Michael B. Jordan recently spoke about what’s causing the hold-up with Creed 4. In a new chat, the actor opened up about playing Adonis Creed and shared why fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next movie in the popular boxing series.

Jordan made it clear that he is not rushing into another Creed movie. “Yeah, the fourth one, eventually, not sure when, but we left the door open to build on that franchise,” he told GQ.

He added that he wants the next movie to feel right before moving forward. “My thing is like, I don’t wanna make a movie just to make it; give it a little time to breathe, make people want it, miss it a little bit. And when the time is right, I’ll drop in and do another one,” Jordan shared.

Producer Irwin Winkler confirmed back in November 2023 that Creed 4 was in development. “We’re planning to do Creed 4 right now... We think we have a really good story, a good plot,” Winkler said.

Back then, Winkler also hinted that Jordan might be back in the director’s chair for Creed 4. He mentioned that the movie was expected to start pre-production sometime in 2024. But based on Jordan’s latest comments, it seems things aren’t moving as quickly as fans might have hoped.

Michael B. Jordan stepped into the director’s chair for the first time with Creed III, which hit theaters in March 2023. The movie was a success and carried on the story of Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, a character played by the late Carl Weathers in the classic Rocky films.

Jordan first played Adonis Creed in the 2015 movie Creed, directed by Ryan Coogler. He returned to Creed II in 2018, directed by Steven Caple Jr. For Creed III, Jordan took on both acting and directing duties.

While fans wait for news about Creed 4, Jordan is staying busy. He is reuniting with Creed director Ryan Coogler for a new movie called Sinners. The film is a supernatural vampire story where Jordan plays twin brothers. It also stars Hailee Steinfeld.