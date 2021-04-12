Michael B. Jordan explains why Sylvester Stallone won’t be part of Creed 3; Talks about ‘moving forward’

Michael B. Jordan recently opened up and explained why Rocky star Sylvester Stallone will not be making a cameo in Creed 3, scroll down to see what he said.

Black Panther alum Michael B. Jordan recently opened up about his directorial debut film Creed III. During a chat with IGN, the 34-year-old actor, who will be directing the iconic franchise, explained why Sylvester Stallone won’t be in the upcoming movie. “I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Michael shared.

If you missed it, just last week the 74-year-old actor confirmed that he will not be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed III. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward,” Michael continued. “So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully, you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.”

If you missed it, last week, Stallone explained his decision as well. A fan asked Sylvester on Instagram if he was coming back for the movie, and Sylvester responded, saying, “It will be done but I won’t be in it. Keep punching.” Then Sylvester‘s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he won’t be in Creed III, but didn’t give an explanation as to why. The film is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022.

ALSO READ: Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone REVEALS if he’ll be making a cameo in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III

Share your comment ×