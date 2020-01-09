Michael B Jordan finally MOVES OUT of his parents' house

Michael B Jordan revealed that he has moved out of his parents' house. Read on for more details.

Michael B. Jordan finally has a place of his own and has moved out of his parents’ house. The 32-year-old Hollywood megastar revealed the news during his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show. “It happened. It’s good. It’s nice,” he said of the movie. The actor, whose outstanding acting credits include Creed, Black Panther and his latest release Just Mercy used to stay with his parents. He even joked that he thinks his parents cleansed the house after he moved out.

“I’m pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me and then I got a place,” he told Ellen. While he has moved out of his parents’ house, he has not moved away from his folks. The actor stated that his new place is just 20 minutes away from his parent’s house. “You know … Sunday dinner. Mom and dad, they cook.”

Jordan has never been secretive about his close bond with his parents. His mother Donna was his date to the 2019 Oscars. Jordan also opened the do to his parents’ Californian mansion for Vogue’s 73 Questions in 2017. While video mostly followed the actor around the house, his mother and dad, Michael Senior, made an adorable appearance towards the end of the interview and handed their son a packed lunch.

The news about the new house comes a month after the actor fuelled romance rumours with singer Snoh Aalegra after he features in her steamy music video. In the clip, the actor starred as her love interest in the video of her latest song Whoa, and it is everything the fans could ask for. In the heart-meltingly romantic video, the two can be seen kissing and holding hands while sharing other intimate moments, and needless to say, the chemistry is palpable.

