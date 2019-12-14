Michael B Jordan gets INTIMATE with Snoh Aalegra in her song Whoa and sparks rumours of a romance

Amid romance rumours with singer Snoh Aalegra, Michael B Jordan featured with her in a steamy music video of her latest song Whoa. Read on for more details

Reportedly, actor Michael B. Jordan, who is considered as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, is currently off the market. The actor has been sparking romance rumours with singer Snoh Aalegra since the past few months, and while they haven’t publicly accepted or denied the relationship, they have given their fans something to talk about by collaborating for a music video. The actor stars as her love interest in the latest music video of her song Whoa, and it is everything the fans could ask for.

In the heart-meltingly romantic video, the two can be seen kissing and holding hands while sharing other intimate moments, and needless to say, the chemistry is palpable! The video opens with the Michael and Snoh sharing a passionate kiss and getting cozy around a house. It also features the two slow dancing to the music in a darkened living room. The music video was shot in Berlin.

The song is loaded with lyrics dipped in sheer romance and is a mix of soothing music, steamy visuals and romantic lyrics; the track is everything you would expect from a love song. The actor has always been the talk to the town, especially when his love life is concerned. Earlier this year, Michael was linked to ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ star KiKi Layne. The rumours started after the two were spotted together at a party.

