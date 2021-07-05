Michael B. Jordan & GF Lori Harvey bring in 4th of July with lots of PDA in new Instagram videos

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently celebrated 4th of July with a PDA packed vacation which Lori shared on Instagram Stories.

Black Panther alum Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together and the duo shared updates from their tropical vacation! With their fans! Jordan, 34, and Lori, 24, didn’t shy away from PDA as they shared footage from their vacation n Instagram Stories. Lori showed off the tropical location for their getaway and she said, “Vacation mode starts now.” She also shared a photo of Michael‘s hand on her leg and captioned the clip, “Baecation.”

In one of the videos shared by the model, the two can be seen sharing a kiss for the camera. Lori also shared a video of her lounging in the sun while Michael sat at a table eating some food. She captioned that video, “Always eating.”

Back in April 2021, Jordan spoke to People, and opened up about his relationship with Lori. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” Michael gushed. He also explained why he decided to go public about his relationship as he shared, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.” Interestingly, Michael and Lori got serious about each other really quick in the early stages of their relationship.

