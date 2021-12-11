Michael B Jordan jokes about being the ‘former Sexiest Man Alive’; Calls the title ‘a gift and a curse’

Michael B. Jordan recently opened up about giving up his “Sexiest Man Alive” title to Paul Rudd this year and joked about the abrupt end to his title. While making an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, the Creed actor joked: “I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive.' Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd, so….”

Kelly Ripa poked fun and suggested Michael to “send People a strongly worded letter.” “Thank you,” Jordan replied laughing. He then joked that the title was kind of “a gift and a curse.” “To all my friends it’s just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me crap,” he said.

Paul Rudd’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2021 encouraged reactions from many stars back when the news was announced. Last month, Ryan Reynolds (who held the title in 2010) also weighed in and joked: “I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him. He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity.”

Paul’s co-star Jennifer Aniston also reacted to the news previously on Instagram and wrote: "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive.” In another story, the actress shared a still from their 1998 film, The Object of My Affection, and wrote, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."

