Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o & more attend Chadwick Boseman’s memorial by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward hosted a private memorial as a tribute to the late actor. Black Panther co-stars Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o & more joined the ceremony to pay tribute.

Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones are remembering the late Black Panther actor. The Black Panther star, who sadly passed away after a long private battle with cancer on August 28, was honoured with a private memorial in Malibu, California, via The Sun. The memorial was attended by Chadwick‘s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, friends and co-stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Photographs from the memorial service by The Sun, overlooked the ocean, and showed that there was a hang drum musical performance, and an image of the late actor was on display on a table next to a floral arrangement.

In case you missed it, Chadwick Boseman‘s agent recently revealed why he kept his cancer diagnosis private. Chadwick was reportedly very optimistic that he was going to beat colon cancer and will be able to gain enough weight to return for the Black Panther sequel, due out in theatres in 2022. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 43-year-old actor was “convinced until about a week before his death that he was going to beat cancer and would be able to gain the weight back for a Black Panther sequel that was scheduled to go into production in March. The actor was even set to prepare for the new film beginning in September.”

Our thoughts are with Chadwick‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

