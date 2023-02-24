Michael B. Jordan on directing Creed III: ‘Did not think it was possible until I worked with Ryan Coogler’

Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan is all set to release in theatres on March 3, 2023. The Warner Bros. Pictures is the third installment in the popular franchise and will also mark Jordan’s debut as a director. Speaking of which, the actor has opened up about undertaking this new venture and revealed how he got the confidence to lead the film from behind the camera. Read on to know more.

Michael B. Jordan expressed that by helming the upcoming sports drama sequel, he has fulfilled an old dream of his. He revealed how producer Ryan Coogler pushed him to take the jump and do what he has always wanted to do. Jordan also recalled the first time he witnessed Coogler directing a film and how it helped him feel represented. “Directing, for me, was something that I didn’t think was possible until working with Ryan Coogler,” he explained. “The first time I stepped on set for Fruitvale Station and saw a young black man from a similar place as me, around my age, directing a feature film… I saw myself in him.”

"And Ryan eventually told me, ‘Mike, there’s no right time for this—when you find something that speaks to you, just jump for it and go for it,’” the actor articulated. Jordan further added, "I’ve been quietly watching and learning, listening, and putting together things that inspire and excite me. And that’s what I did with ‘Creed III.”

What is Creed 3 about?

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is flourishing in both his personal and professional lives after dominating the boxing world. This is when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), enters his life after serving a long prison sentence. Anderson is now eager to prove his mettle. However, the face-off between former friends will turn out to be more than just a simple fight. While Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian, the latter has nothing to lose.