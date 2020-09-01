Michael B Jordan pays tribute to his late co star Chadwick Boseman: I wish we had more time

Michael B Jordan paid tribute to his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman in a lengthy and heartbreaking post via Instagram. In his post, Jordan recalled the last time he spoke to the actor.

Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence on the death of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman after losing battle with colon cancer at 43, Michael wrote a heartbreaking tribute about their friendship. The 33-year-old actor, who played Erik Killmonger in the Marvel superhero movie, said that he’s been struggling to come up with the right words to say.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” MBJ wrote in his Instagram post. “I wish we had more time.”

Michael continued by talking about one of the final conversations he had with Chadwick, who died last week at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create a legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” Michael wrote. “I wish we had more time."

He continued, “Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

“I wish we had more time,” Michael said to conclude his tribute. “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humour, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes. He is! Rest In Power Brother.”

