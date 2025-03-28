Michael B. Jordan Regrets 'Not Checking Up' on Chadwick Boseman Enough During His Final Days: 'It Weighs On...'

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about how Chadwick Boseman's final days still weigh heavily on him. Jordan talked about the regret that haunts him for not spending more time with his Black Panther co-star in his last days.

In Apple TV+'s new documentary, titled Number One on the Call Sheet, Jordan reflected on Boseman's lasting legacy as an actor. Close to five years after Boseman's death due to colon cancer complications, Jordan remembers Boseman in the first episode titled, Leading Black Men in Hollywood.

In a pre-interview clip, according to People, Jordan, 38, paused and thought about how much he missed Boseman and how he might have been a better friend. He conceded that not staying in touch as much as he would have liked was something that bothered him.

Jordan said, "It's something I think about often, you know. Not checking up as much as I should. It's something that weighs on me also. I'm not trying to turn this into a therapy session, but Chadwick is special. I was looking forward to, like, you know..."

Overcome with emotions, he was having trouble finishing his sentences during the interview, and the interviewer reassured him gently, as per the outlet.

Daniel Kaluuya, who also appeared with Boseman in Black Panther, opened up about his respect for the late actor, highlighting Boseman's leadership quality and how he made everyone else shine around him.

Kaluuya, 36, remembered their last meeting at a Q&A session, where he mentioned Boseman as one of those people he thought was "amazing" as a lead actor. He added his reason, stating, "Because being the lead is a really hard job. And it's a thankless job. It works because all the characters shine around you. You know what I'm saying?"

In 2018, Chadwick Boseman appeared as MCU's T'Challa in Black Panther, enthralling the audience and becoming a cultural phenomenon in an instant. By his side was Michael B. Jordan, who played the primary antagonist in the film, black ops mercenary N'Jadaka or Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens. The movie became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.