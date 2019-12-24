Michael B. Jordan to REPLACE Henry Cavill as Superman? Black Panther actor addresses rumours

A report recently claimed that Michael B. Jordan and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams met Warner Bros. for a potential Superman movie. Michael now addresses the report.

Over the past few weeks, rumours have been making the rounds suggesting Michael B. Jordan is in the talks to play the next Superman. The speculations made the headlines after Variety reported that Warner Bros. has met Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to draw the future of Superman. The report added that the Black Panther might not be able to replace Henry Cavill and take on the mantle of Man of Steel. Now, Michael has addressed the report to clarify his stand.

Speaking with MTV News, the Just Mercy actor shared that he is used to these rumours. "I’ve been rumored to play Morpheus to Superman to Power Rangers and everything in between, so it’s like, I’m kinda used to the rumors I’m playing something. But, anything that I do dive into has to be done the right way," he explained.

"It has to be full of authenticity. I’m a fan of comic books, you know? I understand, you know, the fans being upset at, ‘Oh no, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?’ I would feel the same way about certain things. So just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support," he added.

While the actor has shared his stand on Superman, OG Superman actor of the DCEU Cavill confessed he hasn't lost all hopes of playing the Superman in the future. During his chat with Men's Health, Cavill revealed, "The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine.” He added that he is not going to sit in the dark and let Superman slip out of his hand. "I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet," he said.

Do you wish to see Henry Cavill star in another Superman movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

