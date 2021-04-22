Michael B. Jordan REVEALS he's 'extremely happy' in his relationship with girlfriend Lori Harvey

In his recent interview with People, Michael B. Jordan opens up about being "extremely happy" about his relationship with 24-year-old model and Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey.

In his new interview with People, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan opened up about his flourishing relationship with 24-year-old model Lori Harvey, who is Steve Harvey's stepdaughter. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” Michael gushed.

For the unversed, Michael and Lori were rumoured to be in a relationship since 2020 as Jordan finally confirmed their relationship in January 2021. He also explained why he decided to go public about his relationship as he shared, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Interestingly, Michael and Lori got serious about each other really quick in the early stages of their relationship. A source informed People that it's obvious that they don't want to be apart. The source further added that when they don't travel together, Lori spends a considerable amount of time in LA with Michael.

Jordan and Harvey went official on Instagram in early January when they were spotted travelling together during Thanksgiving 2020, according to TMZ. Shortly after their debut on Instagram, according to what a source told ET in late January, Jordan and Harvey were being extremely serious about their relationship as they met each other's family.

