Michael B. Jordan REVEALS reason behind wanting to join explicit site OnlyFans; Says its for a noble cause

Michael B. Jordan recently revealed that he’s going to open an account on explicit site Only Fans, but it will be for a good cause. Scroll down to see why.

Michael B. Jordan is joining the masses and signing up for OnlyFans. The 33-year-old actor, who was just named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, opened up about his reason behind joining the explicit site, and it turns out, it’s for a noble cause. “I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down,” Michael shared with Jimmy Kimmel during his recent appearance, as they were talking about his new moustache.

The facial hair, which he dubbed Murphy, was born out of quarantine. “I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that,” he shared. “So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.” Michael then confirmed again that an OnlyFans account dedicated to Murphy would be up in the near future: “Yeah, it’s a thing."

If you missed it, the 33-year-old actor was announced as this year’s titleholder during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (November 17) in Los Angeles. “It’s a cool feeling,” Michael told People magazine about the honour. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.” He added that the women in his family “are definitely proud of this” title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” Michael added.

