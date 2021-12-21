Michael B. Jordan reveals why he has ‘strayed away from love stories in the past’; SEE why

Michael B. Jordan recently spoke to People magazine and opened up about his aversion to romantic films, until his new one–A Journal for Jordan came along. The 34-year-old actor opened up about starring in the Denzel Washington directed film and said: “I’ve usually kind of strayed away from love stories in the past.” He added that he worried he wouldn’t be able to “tap into real emotions in that type of way that could really connect with the character.”

If you didn't know, the romantic film is based on the memoir by former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy, whose role in the film is essayed by Chanté Adams, who falls for First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Jordan. King was killed in action in 2006 but left behind a journal Canedy had given him, which she discovered he had filled with messages and advice for their son, with whom she was pregnant at the time.

Michael B. Jordan further noted: “I journal a lot. So understanding the thought process behind leaving words and lessons in a journal for somebody to read later, I just love the idea of that. I connect with that personally.” The film A Journal for Jordan is exclusively released on Christmas day on December 25!

In his personal life, Jordan himself has been dating Lori Harvey for almost 2 years. Lori is the daughter of TV personality Steve Harvey and the duo often opens up about their personal life in the media.

