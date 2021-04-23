Michael B Jordan’s Without Remorse tells a tale of passion & revenge; Actor compares character to himself

Michael B Jordan recently opened up about his new project Without Remorse, scroll down to see what he said.

Michael B Jordan is at it again! The actor will next be seen in Without Remorse, an action-drama film that is high on punches and unbelievable cinematic sequences. What makes this film stand out though is the emotion behind the fight sequences and the gut-wrenching motives. The Black Panther alum Jordan’s new exciting action thriller dives deep into his character John Clark, aka John Kelly, that one can’t help but relate to. Speaking about his character’s humane emotions much like himself, Michael B. Jordan says, “He’s got a big heart and he’ll do anything for his friends, and that’s how I feel as well. Once he sets his mind to something, he’s determined to work at whatever it is until he accomplishes his mission, which describes me too.”

Jordan describes Kelly as a man who initially believes in the system of the military hierarchy. So much so, that he thinks of himself as an extension of his country. But when he discovers his family is killed as part of the conspiracy to engulf a threatening U.S. and Russia war, this elite soldier finds himself ill-equipped to handle it emotionally. “In his mind, he doesn’t have anything left to live for,” says the actor. “Everything he cared about is gone, so it sends him down a very dark path. Unfortunately for the people who did this to him, they picked the wrong guy to mess with. He’s going to fill the empty hole within himself with as many bodies and as much chaos as he can. He’s hurt and heartbroken, so he throws himself into this wild mission in a very calculated way,” he further adds.

Identifying with such a relentless drive and determination takes an unavoidable toll on John Kelly’s personal life. Directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse also features Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman among others and is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting April 30.

ALSO READ: 5 times Michael B Jordan’s fit body in ‘Without Remorse’ screams GOALS!

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×