Michael B Jordan Says He's Excited To Work With Will Smith On I Am Legend Sequel; Shares Major Update

The sequel to Will Smith’s blockbuster I Am Legend in 2007 was announced in March 2022, with Smith reprising his role and Michael B Jordan joining the cast. Jordan expressed his excitement about filming with Will Smith. And Will Smith is as welcoming as always.

I Am Legend 2 starring Michael B Jordan is in the works

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film alongside Mark Protosevich, will be coming back to write this sequel’s screenplay.

People recently informed that the script of I Am Legend 2 is still being written and no date for commencement of filming has been scheduled. Jordan told the outlet they are just getting the script together and making sure it’s great. There is no release date for I Am Legend 2 set yet and no sure location for shooting decided as well.

He said, "I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him."

Jordan gushed about working with his acting icon Will Smith and said that he is somebody that he’s looked up to for a really long time. The actor said that to be able to work with Will is something he is “really looking forward to." He stated, "I’m really excited."

Advertisement

Will Smith and Michael B Jordan come together to slay in I Am Legend 2

Last month, on Entertainment Tonight, Smith said that they were doing well on the sequel and mentioned how close he is with Jordan.

Opening up about the upcoming sequel, Smith said, “You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version.”

The MIB actor added, “I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

During the Red Sea International Film Festival, Smith confirmed that I Am Legend 2 follows on from the alternate ending of its 2007 predecessor which allows his character to survive too.

While he waits for the completion of I Am Legend 2’s screenplay, Jordan is preparing for his next role in a new movie by Ryan Coogler who directed films such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, I Am Legend directed by Francis Lawrence showcases Smith playing Robert Neville a virologist who is the only survivor in New York City after a man-made plague turns humans into bloodthirsty mutants. As he seeks a cure, he encounters other survivors along the way.

The release date of the I Am Legend sequel has not been disclosed.

ALSO READ: John Mulaney Opens Up About Rumors Of Hosting The Oscars For The First Time