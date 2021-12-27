Michael B. Jordan talks about filming THAT nude scene from A Journal for Jordan: This was the one for me

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming and highly-anticipated film, A Journal for Jordan, recently opened up about shooting a nude scene in the movie. The actor, 34, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and discussed the scene where he briefly showcased his backside.

Explaining his stance on it, Jordan said: “You wanna save those moments of being vulnerable for the right project. To make sure it’s sophisticated, it’s elevated to the right level, when you’re gonna reveal yourself like that. And yeah, this was the one for me. We always knew there were gonna be intimate moments that we wanted to show. I mean, what’s a real love story movie without those intimate Black love moments.”

The actor also joked with director Denzel Washington about the scene. He recalled: “I knew there was a version of that coming. I didn’t know exactly the shot. I didn’t know exactly what it was gonna be, but me and Denzel, we joked and messed around about that as we were getting ready for that scene.”

If you didn't know, the romantic film is based on the memoir by former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy, whose role in the film is essayed by Chanté Adams, who falls for First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Jordan. King was killed in action in 2006 but left behind a journal Canedy had given him, which she discovered he had filled with messages and advice for their son, with whom she was pregnant at the time.

