Michael B. Jordan wants to be a better person after playing Bryan Stevenson in 'Just Mercy'

Michael B. Jordan wants to be a better person after playing Bryan Stevenson's role in his recent release Just Mercy. Read on for details.

Michael B. Jordan stars as Bryan Stevenson, a young Harvard lawyer who takes on McMillian’s case, a wrongly accused man on death row in Just Mercy. The actor plays a moving character on screen. But the character influenced Michael's real-life as well. The actor recently reflected on his role in the film and how the reel life character ended up changing his real life. The 32-year-old star admitted that after getting under the skin of Bryan’s character made the Black Panther star be a better person.

He made the confession while spilling the beans on the preparation of the role during his appearance on Good Morning America. Michael also revealed that he personally met the lawyer to understand him better. Talking about their first meeting, the actor admitted he was very nervous because he knew how “great” the man was, how important his work was and he did not want to mess that up in the film. He further added that after meeting the lawyer, Michael realised that Bran was a much better person than he was and that inspired him into working on himself. “After talking with him, it’s like ‘I have to be better. I have to try and be a better person.”

The film, which is scheduled to be theatrically released on December 25. The film also stars Brie Larson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the actor recently fuelled romance rumours with the singer Snoh Aalegra after the two features in the singer’s Woah music video together. The video features the pair kissing and holding hands while sharing other intimate moments.

