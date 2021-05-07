Michael B. Jordan wishes he had 'more time' with Chadwick Boseman; Praises Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Michael B. Jordan had a happy reaction to finding out Black Panther's sequel will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read below to know how the 34-year-old actor reacted.

A few days back, came the major reveal via a grandiose MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 vignette, that Black Panther's highly-awaited sequel has been titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While details about the second instalment are tightly under wraps, fans wonder how Marvel plans to take forward the Wakandan legacy with the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Moreover, there's no confirmation yet if Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger will be a part of Black Panther 2 or not.

During an interview with Variety, which took place just minutes after Marvel announced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the title, Michael was made aware of the epic reveal. "Nice. Awesome. I like that." Jordan reacted before praising Marvel for doing "great, amazing work and the characters are awesome." Acknowledging how Black Panther "took a hit with the loss of Chadwick," the 34-year-old actor knows it's "not an easy thing" of trying to figure how to move forward. "So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out this story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure it out, it’s Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige," Michael earnestly shared.

Jordan also choked up when he was told about his inclusion in Marvel's amazing trailer which shows a Black Panther scene between T'Challa and Erik Stevens as the late Stan Lee's voiceover says, "That man next to you, he's your brother." An overwhelmed Jordan stated, "Stan Lee saying that? I got to check it out." As for his brother Chadwick, Michael simply concluded, "I wish I had more time."

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in the US on July 8, 2022.

