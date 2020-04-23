Michael B. Jordan's upcoming spy thriller Without Remorse to now release on October 2

The film was initially supposed to release on September 18. But, due to the ongoing global crisis of Coronavirus, the makers of the spy thriller have postponed the film.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller called Without Remorse. The Just Mercy actor will be essaying the role of John Kelly. This character reportedly manages to avenge the killing of his wife. A Navy SEAL, John Kelly ends up becoming a part of a bigger more vicious conspiracy. Now, as per the latest news reports on the Michael B. Jordan film will now hit the big screen on October 2, 2020. The film was initially meant to release on September 18. But, owing to the ongoing global crisis of Coronavirus, the makers of the spy thriller have postponed the film.

The Michael B. Jordan starrer is reportedly based on a book by author Tom Clancy. The highly anticipated Hollywood flick Without Remorse is helmed by director Stefano Sollima. Another Hollywood film, called, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was reportedly marked for a release on October 2. But, as per news reports, Sony pushed the film's release to June 2021. News reports go on to suggest that the first week of October is considered to be a very crucial period for the movie business. In the year 2018, Venom had released on 5th October and did tremendous business at the box office.

The Michael B. Jordan film is not the only film that has postponed its release dates. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, Gal Gadot's film, Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, Fast and Furious 9, and the much-awaited Black Widow, all have been pushed ahead from their respective release dates.

(ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan gets INTIMATE with Snoh Aalegra in her song Whoa and sparks rumours of a romance)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×