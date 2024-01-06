Michael Bolton REVEALS shocking health news; cancels tour for foreseeable future

The iconic singer Michael Bolton recently disclosed that he underwent emergency surgery for the removal of a brain tumor, prompting the cancellation of his upcoming tour, commencing on 1 February 2024. The 70-year-old artist shared the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the success of the surgery and the overwhelming support from his medical team and family.

Michael Bolton's tour cancellation

Bolton revealed that the distressing news about his health came to light just before the holidays when Bolton discovered the presence of a brain tumor, necessitating immediate medical intervention. In an Instagram post, he revealed, "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Bolton, scheduled to embark on a tour starting in February with dates throughout the year, made the difficult decision to cancel these performances due to his need for recovery. The singer acknowledged the challenge of disappointing fans and postponing shows, stating, "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

Michael Bolton's heartfelt message to fans

In the face of this unexpected health setback, Bolton shared a heartfelt message with his fans through his social media handle. Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he has received over the years, he assured his audience that he is working diligently to accelerate his recovery and return to live performances soon.

He conveyed, "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB."

Michael Bolton's revelation about his recent health struggles and the subsequent cancellation of his tour has sent shockwaves among his fans, who will surely be disappointed with these distressing updates.

