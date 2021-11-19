Michael Bublé calls son ‘superhero’ as he shares insights from 8 year old’s cancer battle

Michael Bublé recently made an appearance on Smooth Radio and opened up about his son’s cancer battle. The Canadian singer spoke to radio host Kate Garraway and shared how he now lives a “deeper life” following Noah’s, 8, diagnosis. Daily Mail reported the singer saying: “It’s been almost five years, so we still have the scans and the ‘scanxiety’, you know what, I think he’s much better than we are. I think for him he’s this normal little boy who knows that he’s a superhero because dad tells him all the time. But for mom and I, I think even though we’re better it’s definitely something that… it’s there.”

The singer also explained the “strange way” cancer patients live life differently: “You know it’s funny I truly believe that when you’ve truly suffered and when you have gone through adversity it gives you an opportunity to live a deeper life. Things are tough and we’ve got to be grateful,” Bublé said.

The Sway singer also recalled an incident with another parent and how it made him realize something important: “I remember I went to a children’s hospital in Vancouver and a mom of a little boy who was diagnosed with cancer she actually came up to me and she started to hug me and she was crying and she said: ‘I have to tell you something even though I feel terribly guilty telling you.’ And I said ‘Ok?’ And she said: ‘When I found out about your son, I was happy,’” teh singer recalled. After being taken back, Bublé said the woman replied, “‘No, not because your boy had it because,’ she said, “I thought why me? and when it happened to you too I thought well, if it can happen to him it can happen to anybody.'”

Also read: ‘Home’ singer Michael Buble confirms son’s cancer diagnosis on the Internet!