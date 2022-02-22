Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato announce pregnancy, expecting fourth child together

Michael Buble's family is growing! The Canadian crooner, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, confirmed they are expecting another child in a sneak look at the next music video for his hit "I'll Never Not Love You," which was released on Monday, February 21.

In the TMZ-exclusive music video teaser, Michael awakens from a Sixteen Candles-inspired dream sequence to find himself screaming out a song at a befuddled grocery store clerk. Before going away, his wife swiftly steps in to rescue him from humiliation. As the duo's sons speed by, a calm and cool Luisana manages to gather the family while flaunting her substantial baby bump in a nice jeans and tee-shirt combo. Fans could see the couple's children Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida, 3, as they whizzed past their mom.

Michael's video pays homage to the couple's first appearance on camera, for his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet." The couple, who married in 2011 in her hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina, will take up just where they left off, with lots of nods to legendary romances like Titanic, The Notebook, and The Princess Bride.

As per The Hollywood Life, Michael and Luisana joyful baby announcement comes after a difficult few years for the family. Noah, the family's three-year-old son, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, completely upending their lives. He was declared cancer-free in 2017 and has remained so ever since. Still, the star says Noah’s health battle helped him put things into perspective. “I live a much deeper life now."