​​Michael Caine’s rep DENIES his retirement claims, says rumours are definitely ‘not true’

Michael Caine recently made headlines last week when he announced his impromptu retirement at 88, but now it turns out that the star’s rep is claiming the reports untrue and confirming that he is definitely not retiring!

If you missed it, last week, the Oscar-winner appeared in a BBC radio interview and stated that his next role will be his last! “Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really. Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well. And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor I’m a writer. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88,” he said.

Now, according to TheWrap “Caine’s representatives assure that reports of his retirement are not true.” While it is uncertain where Michael actually stands on his retirement plans for now, but the actor is most likely to make an appearance in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie Oppenheimer since the actor has appeared in every one of the director’s films since Batman Begins.

For those unversed, the British actor made his debut in Hollywood in the 1960s with a breakthrough performance in Zulu! Since then, the star has appeared in stellar films like Miss Congeniality, Now You See Me franchise, The Italian JobThe Man Who Would Be King, Dressed to Kill, Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and so many more.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3 CONFIRMED to be in the works; The Four Horsemen to be pushed to a whole new level